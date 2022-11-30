Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Up 77.6% in November

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the October 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nichias Price Performance

Nichias stock remained flat at $22.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nichias has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

