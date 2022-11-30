Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 1,217 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.33. 111,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,188,463. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

