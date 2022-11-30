Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 155 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

PPG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,895. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

