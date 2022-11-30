Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 43 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $526.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.91 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.