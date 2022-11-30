Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. 79,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

