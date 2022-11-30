Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.19 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.39. The stock had a trading volume of 122,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $278.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

