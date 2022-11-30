Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.50. 31,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.