Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $17.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,486. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.89 and a 200 day moving average of $206.22.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.