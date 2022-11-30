Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,528,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. 30,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,737. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

