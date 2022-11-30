Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 118 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

MA traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.95 and its 200-day moving average is $328.74.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

