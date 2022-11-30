Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 983.3% in November

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 983.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nightfood Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NGTF remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. 142,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Nightfood has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.24.
Nightfood Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nightfood (NGTF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.