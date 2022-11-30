Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 983.3% in November

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 983.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NGTF remained flat at $0.15 on Wednesday. 142,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Nightfood has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

