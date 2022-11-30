NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 16.4% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 1,231,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 61,105,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

NIO Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

