Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 109,854 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.73% of Emerson Electric worth $343,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. 85,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.