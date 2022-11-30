Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $853,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

