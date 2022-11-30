Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621,683 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $243,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 299,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 62,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 24,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.