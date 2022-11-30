Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 135,015 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,015 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.75% of Ecolab worth $320,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 242,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Price Performance

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $144.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average of $156.89. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

