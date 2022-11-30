Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,469,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 833,689 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $299,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

CHKP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 27,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

