Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.57% of General Mills worth $255,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 99,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,496. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

