Nordea Investment Management AB Has $899.51 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.74% of CVS Health worth $899,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 123,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

