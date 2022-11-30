Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 138,124 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,124 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.37% of Stryker worth $269,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,736. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

