Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 595 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $725,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,698.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 811,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,167,408. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.