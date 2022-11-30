Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMB. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of COMB stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,078. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

