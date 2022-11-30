Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

