Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,285 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. 85,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

