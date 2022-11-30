Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.