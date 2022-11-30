Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,153 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,408,000 after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $216.28. 30,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,667. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

