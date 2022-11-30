Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,354 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 281,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,324,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

