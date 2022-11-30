Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.16. 13,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,074. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.24. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

