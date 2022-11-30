Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 123,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.