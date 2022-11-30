Northern Trust Corp Acquires 108,836 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $348,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 32.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Republic Services by 572.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 718.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 49.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

RSG stock opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

