Northern Trust Corp Acquires 686,505 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,306,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,505 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Baker Hughes worth $268,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

