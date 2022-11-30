Northern Trust Corp Buys 412,104 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.67% of Mosaic worth $285,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $945,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 65,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Mosaic by 89.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 643.9% during the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

