Northern Trust Corp Has $262.10 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,556 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Kellogg worth $262,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after buying an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.