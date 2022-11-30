Northern Trust Corp Has $292.81 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $292,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $66,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $170.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

