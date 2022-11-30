Northern Trust Corp Has $309.68 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 78,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Keysight Technologies worth $309,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

