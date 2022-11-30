Northern Trust Corp Has $337.64 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $337,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 175,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

