Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Ameriprise Financial worth $329,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $324.48 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.69.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.78.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

