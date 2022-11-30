Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,326 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Constellation Brands worth $356,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $253.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 818.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,704,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,624,686 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

