Northern Trust Corp Sells 535,627 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,624,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $274,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 408,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 300,905 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 98.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

CTRA stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.