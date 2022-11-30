Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147,950 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 480,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $317,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.