Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $371,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.