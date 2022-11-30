NTB Financial Corp Acquires 1,300 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NTB Financial Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. UBS Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,971,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

