NTB Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NTB Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.5% of NTB Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 162,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 54.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,719 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 127,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

