NTB Financial Corp Buys 258 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,734 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after acquiring an additional 109,197 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after acquiring an additional 741,640 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,212,000 after acquiring an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.49. 64,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,643. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $318.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.