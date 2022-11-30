NTB Financial Corp Has $724,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,572. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

