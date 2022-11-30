NTB Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.2% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

KMI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 330,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,422,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

