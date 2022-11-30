NTB Financial Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NTB Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.89. 88,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,718. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.49 and a 200 day moving average of $393.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

