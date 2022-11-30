NTB Financial Corp Takes $54,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $99,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 34.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 20.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Energy Fuels by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 80,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,128. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

