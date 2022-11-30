Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Nucor by 41.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Nucor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Nucor by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

NUE stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

