Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Nucor by 41.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Nucor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Nucor by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NUE stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.40.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
