NULS Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $19.16 million and $1.16 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06869730 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00508104 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.32 or 0.30905321 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.